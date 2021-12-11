When his ‘Marxist’ siblings disavowed an anime video, Paul Gosar knew he had to ‘Keep Going.’

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) has credited his “Marxist” siblings for “screaming and screeching” about a video depicting him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as motivation to “keep going.”

Last month, Gosar was censured and removed from his House committee responsibilities after tweeting an altered anime video in which he kills Ocasio-Cortez with a sword before turning the blade on Vice President Joe Biden. Shortly after the issue erupted, the Arizona Republican removed the video from Twitter. After being chastised, he abruptly reversed course, complimenting the video and reposting it in another tweet minutes later.

Gosar defended the video once more in an interview with Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), which was released as part of the Firebrand podcast on Thursday. The doctored anime, according to the lawmaker, was created to “engage people differently” on immigration issues. “The hits came flying in” for the video, he said, boasting “3 million hits in less than 24 hours.” Gosar concurred with Gaetz that if the film hadn’t been “so successful in its reach,” it wouldn’t have “caught the ire of Democrats.” “If it had been less effective, it wouldn’t have offended Democrats,” Gosar added. “I’ve noticed that the Democrats begin to yell and scream. And I can tell your audience that I have seven Marxist siblings. And I know I’m over the bombing zone when they start shrieking and sobbing, so I stay still and keep going.” After Gosar shared the video, several of his siblings disavowed it and blasted him. During a CNN interview last month, Jennifer Gosar, the congressman’s younger sister, dubbed him a “sociopath” and urged Congress to hold him “accountable.” Jennifer praised his reprimand in a later interview with MSNBC, saying she believed it was “only the beginning” of his punishment.

Gosar’s siblings have called for him to be expelled from Congress or punished in some other way this year for supporting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of massive 2020 election fraud, downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic, and making false and antisemitic comments about the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In June, his brother, Dave Gosar, informed NBC News that his brother was a “traitor.” This is a condensed version of the information.