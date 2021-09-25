When his grandmother stuffs a wrapper into his mouth to stop him from crying, the baby suffocates to death.

In India, a 1-year-old kid died of suffocation after his grandmother shoved a wrapper into his mouth while he was weeping.

Nandini, the mother of the toddler, and her husband divorced after five years of marriage. According to the New Indian Express, she and her baby boy moved in with her mother, Nagalakshmi, who is 50 years old and lives in Coimbatore, a city in Tamil Nadu’s southern state.

Nandini returned home from work on Wednesday evening to find her kid in his room, motionless. She hurried him to a local hospital, but the infant had already been certified dead.

The boy’s body was taken to be autopsied, and it was discovered that he had a crack in his head and minor injuries throughout his body. He also had a wrapper pushed down his throat.

Nagalakshmi was taken for questioning after a suspicious death was reported.

She acknowledged to killing the toddler at that point.

The grandmother admitted to the officers that she was caring for the boy after her daughter went to work. At some point, the toddler placed something in his mouth, and she retaliated by hitting him. She became irritated as the boy began to wail loudly and pushed a wrapper into his mouth.

According to DT Next, when the boy yelled out in agony, the irate woman pushed the wrapper into his mouth, causing him to suffocate and die.

Following her confession, the woman was arrested.

The charges that had been leveled against her were unknown.

Many Indian youngsters are still subjected to violence by their guardians. According to a UNICEF report, parents in India utilize 30 distinct types of physical and verbal abuse on children under the age of six to discipline them. Punishment is still considered as “a commonly accepted approach to discipline children for both boys and girls in homes, schools, and at the community level for both girls and boys,” according to the survey, which was conducted in five main states throughout the country.

A lady was detained earlier this week in the northern Indian state of Chhattisgarh for reportedly killing her 2-year-old son by repeatedly slamming him against the floor. The accused allegedly became frustrated with the child’s insistence on being breastfed.