When his girlfriend’s grandmother stepped in on the couple rowing, the man injures her.

When a grandmother seized her granddaughter’s partner while they were rowing, she sustained a head injury and a shattered wrist.

During an incident with Lisa Reynolds, Kevin Bowden “shrugged” Barbara Gahan, 71, to the ground.

Ms Reynolds’ refusal to give him the keys to his house, he alleged, caused the fight.

Ms Reynolds’ Wirral home was the scene of a fight on March 27 this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Following a 999 call, Merseyside Police dispatched officers to the New Ferry property about 11 p.m., according to prosecutor John Williams.

Bowden had been drinking before going to bed, according to him, and a fight erupted when he went downstairs.

Bowden admitted assault causing actual bodily harm to Ms Gahan, and the court heard his grounds of plea, which was accepted.

“I begged Lisa for my apartment keys and my phone, but she refused to tell me where they were,” he wrote in the letter.

He said that an altercation erupted between the two, who were separated by a kitchen table, and that Ms Gahan “grabbed me from behind” when things became heated. He claimed to have “forcefully shrugged” the pensioner off.

Ms Gahan was hurt when she slipped and hit her head. She also suffered a wrist fracture as a result of the accident.

“It would appear from your own admissions that you had been drinking heavily,” Recorder Andrew McLoughlin said in his summary of the case. There was a squabble with your former partner. There was no charge as a result of this. But then, most sadly, and pretty gravely in my opinion, you got into an altercation with Barbara Gahan.”

“In essence, Barbara Gahan approached you from behind because you were in a disagreement with her relative, your then partner,” the judge said. You unlawfully assaulted her due to the unsightly character of this altercation.”

Ms Gahan had now died, thus there was no victim personal statement, according to the court. Her death had nothing to do with the incident.

Bowden, a father of three from Birkenhead’s Beckwith Street, had 14 convictions for 24 offenses. His criminal history included a string of recent short jail stints related to assaults in. “The summary has come to an end.”