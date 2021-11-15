When he went for a haircut, the 5-year-old boy ‘understood something wasn’t quite right.’

Following significant surgery, a father hailed a Liverpool children’s hospital for giving his little son confidence.

Luke Roberts, five, from Llanberis, North Wales, was born with a squint in his eye, but he ‘felt something wasn’t right’ as he grew older.

Dad Carl claimed he’s had to wear glasses since he was five months old, but the squint wasn’t improving, so Luke went to the hairdresser and pulled his glasses off one day.

Other children began to ‘laugh,’ and he became ‘angry,’ prompting him to ask questions such as ‘when will I be able to go home?’