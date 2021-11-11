When he stabbed a man in the heart, the murder suspect claimed he was ‘fighting for his life.’

The adolescent admits to inflicting the wounds that killed Connor Dockerty, but claims he acted in self-defense.

“No way did I want to murder him,” he replied today when asked if he wanted to kill the 23-year-old. “There’s no way.” Mum passes away before her son’s terrible killer is apprehended. On the night of April 19, Mr Dockerty was stabbed four times during a confrontation on Kingsway.

Prosecutors claim he was slain in a “revenge” attack after a squabble with the girlfriend of one of the two accused.

Those lads, who cannot be identified because of their age, deny murder and manslaughter.

Boy A, who was 14 at the time and is now 15, has guilty to possessing a bladed article – the knife he admits was used to stab Mr Dockerty.

However, he denies a second accusation of possessing a bladed article – a knife discovered on a grass verge near the fight.

Mr Dockerty, according to Boy A, was the one who carried this out.

Prosecutors claim Boy B, who was 15 at the time but is now 16, “instigated” the event after learning Mr Dockerty had a disagreement with his girlfriend.

Boy A claimed during his cross-examination on Thursday that he was acting in self-defense when he was stabbed.

He told jurors he approached Mr Dockerty with the goal of asking him about his friend’s partner’s incident.

Before this approach, the adolescent indicated he had been wearing a mask to hide his identity.

He had earlier stated that he was aware of rumors that “someone intended to get” him and that he was “frightened” as a result of those fears, so he took a knife from his kitchen “to protect myself.”

Boy A stated that he removed his mask when he approached Mr Dockerty in order to communicate with him.

Mr Dockerty “pushed or punched” Boy B as he and Boy B approached him, he told the court, adding, “Next thing I know.”

