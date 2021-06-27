When Grandad got the call that his granddaughter, 14, had died, he went blank.

A grieving grandfather says his family “will never be the same again” after his teenage granddaughter was killed by a careless driver.

Courtney Ellis, from Haydock in St Helens, was killed in a car accident on Blackbrook Road shortly before 10 p.m. on September 19, 2020.

Courtney, who was 14 at the time, was in a park with a friend and her sister when the accident occurred. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Merseyside Police arrested two adolescents in connection with her death at the time, but they were eventually released and the inquiry continues.

Courtney’s 15th birthday was last week, and her grandfather David Ellis has described how he became numb after receiving the tragic phone call.

David, who is 67 years old, told the ECHO: “My wife was upstairs watching her shows while I was watching Britain’s Got Talent, and the next minute I receive a phone call saying, “You better get down here, Courtney’s been run over.” The cops and the ambulance have arrived.’

“We couldn’t put it into words; it’s just horrific, even now. It’s basically an ongoing problem with my wife and son. We’ve never been the same since.

“My son will never be the same again, we’ll never be the same again. It’s just heartbreaking all the time, any time you think about it.

“She was 14 years of age, you can’t get your head around it. When she died a part of us all died as well.”

David said Courtney wanted to be a midwife and was a “proper loving girl”.

Hundreds turned up last week to mark what would have been Courtney’s 15th birthday where a balloon release took place.

David said: ’She was a well-liked girl. She was brilliant.

“She was always laughing and messing about all the time. She was dead bubbly. She always liked pets, she loved animals, she was outgoing.

"The balloon release was on the Wednesday when she would have been 15. The amount of people who came, girls.