When folks can’t get their hands on Walkers crisps, it’s a disaster.

People all over Merseyside are heartbroken after being unable to obtain a packet of much-loved crisps.

In recent weeks, the popular Walkers crisps have started disappearing from shelves, raising fears of a scarcity.

Readers of Washington Newsday have remarked that finding a package is “like gold dust” and that they are “craving a crisp butty.”

People are now selling the crisp packets on eBay for far more than the store’s asking price.

Hundreds of people responded to our query, “Is anyone else having trouble getting a pack of Walkers crisps?”

“Yes, I was just telling yesterday that I can’t get Walkers anywhere,” Vicki Shone stated.

Debbie Hurst expressed her thoughts as follows: “I have a favorite brand and flavor, and over the last six weeks, I’ve tried several stores without success.

“I have wonderful pals who have been on the lookout for them for me and have purchased a multipack if they happen to come across some while out shopping!”

Leanne Clubb went on to say: “I did observe that every shop seemed to be out of them, except for the new strange flavors that no one likes. I’m expecting a child, and the salt and vinegar help me feel better. Lol. Still disappointed that Worcester sauce and beef and onion are no longer available!” According to Sonya Cunningham, they’ve been having trouble getting delivery to their store.

She expressed herself as follows: “Yes, it’s been months since we’ve been able to get anything delivered to the shop!! According to a Walkers representative, most production will resume by the end of November!!” “Can’t find them anywhere at the moment,” Ali Williams remarked. “Asda just appears to have a scarcity of crisps in general.” According to LeicestershireLive, the company’s Leicester production is not manufacturing as many packets as usual due to a computer malfunction.

According to a spokeswoman for Walkers, “The delivery of several of our products has been affected due to a recent IT system change. Our locations continue to make crisps and snacks, albeit on a smaller scale.

"We're doing everything we can to boost production and restock people's favorite products. We apologize for any trouble this has caused." People in Merseyside, on the other hand, are less than impressed.