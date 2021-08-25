When Everton’s kit was changed against Huddersfield, Jean-Philippe Gbamin leaped into the crowd.

Everton advanced to the Carabao Cup third round after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Alex Iwobi put the Blues ahead before Andros Townsend scored the winner, but Moise Kean had a difficult night after colliding with a home player.

They weren’t, however, the only problems that occurred on Tuesday night at John Smith’s Stadium.

Here are five of the things we saw…

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has returned to Everton’s starting lineup after a 738-day absence.

Not only that, but for the first time since his second outing in a royal blue shirt, the midfielder managed to play 90 minutes.

All of this would have instilled a great deal of confidence in the former Mainz player, and his gesture before the game even began helped him reconnect with the Everton supporters in some respects.

During the warm-up, Gbamin leaped into the crowd as the away end was still filling up, receiving a standing ovation from those already in the stands.

According to several supporters, the midfielder whacked someone with a ball during the warm-up before making his way into the stands and handing over his shirt to the fan who was injured.

Regardless, he returned to the pitch with a big grin on his face, and perhaps he was still smiling when he left after a strong 90 minutes.

Before kickoff at John Smith’s Stadium, one lucky Blue shared a rare moment with Lucas Digne.

One bold youngster ventured across the barrier and reached out to the Blues defense as spectators watched the players disembark from the team vehicle and enter the stadium.

Digne was seen on social media picking up his small fan and the two had a quick conversation.

The Frenchman afterwards posted a photo of the encounter to Twitter with the caption “no word for this” and a blue heart emoji.

Digne promised the youngster his shirt after the game, clearly recognizing the significance of meeting one of his idols, and he kept his word, bringing it out to him after the game.

What a day for the little Evertonian – he got to meet his hero, get his shirt, and win on the road.

‘Our left back is magical,’ says the narrator.