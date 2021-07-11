When England scores an early goal against Italy, the Liverpool pub erupts.

As England scored the fastest goal in Euro final history, the Camp and Furnace in Liverpool erupted.

Within the first two minutes of the match against Italy at Wembley, Luke Shaw put his team ahead 1-0.

England dominated the rest of the first half to take a 45-minute advantage into the halftime break.

With a penalty shootout triumph over Spain, Italy sealed their place in the final, with Jorginho scoring the game-winning penalty to put Roberto Mancini’s side through to the championship match.

Federico Chiesa scored first, but Alvaro Morata, a late substitute, equalized as the two clubs couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes.

England reached their first major final in 55 years on Wednesday night, thanks to Harry Kane’s extra-time winner after Simon Kjaer’s own goal restored parity after Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick after half an hour.

The Three Lions had not conceded a goal in their last four match, having held five clean sheets en route to the semi-finals, a European Championships record.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford broke Gordon Banks’ 55-year record for consecutive minutes without conceding after 25 minutes against the Danes.