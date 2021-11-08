When Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Accords, Barack Obama says he “wasn’t real happy.”

US US President Barack Obama expressed his concerns about climate change at the COP26 United Nations Climate Summit on Monday, expressing his sadness that former President Donald Trump had pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords.

“I wasn’t thrilled about it,” Obama said, but added that the United States, which is now the world’s second-worst climate polluter, can restore the damage caused by withdrawing from the Paris Accords.

“The United States has resurfaced and is taking more risks. The United States is not alone… I get discouraged from time to time. There are moments when the outlook appears to be grim. There are times when I mistrust humanity’s ability to pull itself together before it’s too late. We can’t afford to be hopeless “Obama stated his position.

Despite Democratic resistance, Obama expressed confidence that some version of Biden’s $555 billion climate bill will pass in Congress in the coming weeks.

Obama stated, “It will put the United States on track to fulfill its new climate targets.”

The United Nations climate conference is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, and no agreements have been reached on the conference’s main goals, which include halving emissions by 2030, allocating $100 billion annually to poor countries, and allocating half of that money to adapting to global warming’s effects. Other issues, such as carbon trading and transparency, have still to be resolved at the summit.

“Time is running out when it comes to climate change… we are nowhere near where we need to be,” Obama remarked.

His remarks came as conference organizers admitted on Monday that after a week of meetings, there are still a lot of issues to work out. When the negotiations went through a check of what had been accomplished and what remained to be done, a trust gap between rich and poor countries on climate change issues developed. When discussing developments to date, leaders from developing countries used the phrase “disappointing” five times.

The former American president is attending his first United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, since helping to secure the success of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, in which nations pledged to drastically reduce fossil fuel and agricultural emissions. This is a condensed version of the information.