When Dolly Parton’s track is slowed down in a bizarre internet discovery, she transforms into Hozier.

Dolly Parton’s voice is one of few in the music industry that is instantly recognizable—that country twang couldn’t be anyone else, right?

When slowed down, the singer of “Jolene” sounds eerily similar to folk singer Hozier, according to fans.

“Someone once said Dolly Parton slowed down is Hozier, and Hozier sped up is Dolly Parton,” one fan said on a video of “Jolene” slowed down, and TikTok user Danielle Smith had to put it to the test.

Smith ran to her cupboard to get a Hozier album and tested it out herself in a video with 12 million views. She sped up the record after attaching it to her in-built speaker throughout the home.

With her high-pitched country singing, Hozier transformed into Dolly Parton, singing “Like Real People Do.” “You have no idea how much I adore this discovery,” one user commented.

Another joked, “We’re in a simulation.”

The surprise pair’s closeness is likely due to the Irish folk influence they both have in their music, as well as a whole lot of coincidence, as many admirers have pointed out. Parton’s music is Appalachian, which is greatly affected by Irish and Scottish music, while Hozier, who is Irish, is heavily influenced by folk.

Smith then tried speeding up “Take Me To Church,” but the outcome wasn’t half as good as the original, and fans thought it sounded more like Dolly Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Despite Smith’s failure, TikTok user @alienasstronaut attempted a Parton version of “Take Me To Church” in February, noting in a video that can be viewed here that they “just unintentionally realized that if you play a Hozier 33 as a 45 you get Dolly Parton.”

For several observers, the Hozier to Parton translation worked admirably well that time, and was practically indistinguishable from her true singing voice.

