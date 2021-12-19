When does the year’s shortest day occur, and when do the days begin to lengthen again?

The Christmas countdown is underway, which means the sun is sinking earlier and earlier each day.

The winter solstice, which is the name used for the shortest day of the year, is approaching as the evenings become longer.

This is the day when the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth is tilted the farthest away from the sun, giving us the fewest daylight hours in a 24-hour period.

It is a day that has been observed by pagans for thousands of years and is associated with several traditions and ceremonies.

Even today, many people visit Stonehenge, one of the UK’s oldest landmarks, to commemorate the shortest day of the year.

The winter solstice often comes between December 20 and 23, and we’ve calculated the exact date in 2021.

What is the date of the Winter Solstice in 2021?

This year’s shortest day is Tuesday, December 21st, with less than eight hours of sunlight expected.

On this date, the sun is expected to rise at 8.25 a.m. and set at 3.54 p.m., resulting in around 7 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.

The days will gradually lengthen after December 21 until the summer solstice on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The relationship between the winter solstice and Christmas

The winter solstice is a major pagan event commemorating rebirth practices that have been practiced for thousands of years.

On the shortest day of the year, thousands congregate at Stonehenge to see the sunrise.

Many of the Christmas rituals we now associate with the holiday, such as Yule logs, mistletoe, and Christmas trees, have pagan origins.

During winter solstice rituals, the ancient Celts’ priests, known as Druids, employed evergreen trees, holly, and mistletoe as emblems of perpetual life.