When Does the Vaccine Mandate For Certain Healthcare Workers Come To An End?

A federal court in Missouri on Monday blocked the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) immunization mandate for healthcare employees for facilities that receive federal funds.

Based in St. Louis Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming were among the ten states that filed a lawsuit to overturn Biden’s Nov. 5 order. According to this judgement, healthcare workers in these states who work in hospitals that receive federal assistance are exempt from the vaccine obligation.

“Vaccination rates are increasing every day, and there are more therapies and treatments for the virus than ever before. “The current status quo, even without the [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] mandate, is still far better than the situation that the public faced even a few months ago,” Schelp wrote in a 32-page order.

However, the decision is only temporary. The Department of Justice, arguing for the Biden administration, claims that vaccine mandates are required to prevent COVID-19 from spreading among healthcare workers in hospitals, nursing homes, and other settings.

The ten states who sued said that the mandate will make it more difficult to hire labor, particularly in rural areas, that it infringes on states’ rights, and that it does not follow correct procedures.

Schelp backed this viewpoint, saying that CMS lacked the power to impose such policies and that such practices would be harmful to rural government hospitals. Schelp was nominated by former President Donald Trump.

“While the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing disease transmission by those who have been vaccinated is unknown at this time,” Schelp wrote, “what is known based on the evidence before the Court is that the mandate will cripple a significant number of healthcare facilities in Plaintiffs’ states, particularly in rural areas.”