When does the meteor shower start tonight? Draconids are set to light up the skies of the United Kingdom.

As the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust, Brits may be able to see the Draconid meteor shower.

The rainfall will last from October 7 to 11, with the heaviest rain falling on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The Draconids, named after the dragon constellation Draco, appear every year and are one of two meteor showers that light up the skies in October.

The shower occurs in the Northern Hemisphere and is caused by comet debris 21 P/ Giacobini-Zinner.

Bad weather, on the other hand, may make it difficult for visitors to witness the celestial show.

Grahame Madge, a spokeswoman for the Met Office, said: “The meteor shower’s viewing conditions aren’t ideal over the UK, but there will be limited opportunities tonight with cloud breaks in central and southern England, and potentially more opportunities tomorrow.

“Cloud and rain will obstruct skywatchers in the UK’s northern and western regions.

“In other regions, fog may cause limited difficulties.”

The Draconids are best viewed in the evening, after nightfall, between 9pm and 12am, if the clouds separate.

People should strive to find a location with black sky, an unobstructed horizon, and minimal light pollution to improve their chances of watching the spectacle.

They should also make sure their eyes aren’t exposed to any direct sources of light.

Using binoculars or a telescope provides no benefit.