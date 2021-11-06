When does the clock turn back? What You Should Know About the End of Daylight Saving Time.

On Sunday, daylight saving time will come to an end, giving most Americans one extra hour of sleep.

The majority of the United States sets their clocks back one hour each March to save daylight hours, then forward in November to indicate the end of daylight saving time. The change always happens at 2:00 a.m. local time, and most cell phone users will be unaware of it because their phones generally change the time automatically.

However, daylight saving time is not observed by everyone. The Uniform Time Act of 1996 allows states to opt out of daylight saving time and keep their clocks set to standard time all year. Due to the fact that two states, Hawaii and Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation), do not follow daylight saving time, clocks in those locations will not adjust.

Unless they switch off their phone’s time change setting, most iPhone users will notice the change automatically. Go to Settings, General, Date & Time, and confirm that your iPhone will update automatically. If the green toggle next to “Set Automatically” is turned on, the phone has most likely changed on its own.

Because this isn’t usually the case with digital clocks and certainly not with analog clocks, individuals will have to set their clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night or when they wake up on Sunday morning.

While “falling back” on Sunday provides people an extra hour of sleep, it also marks the beginning of the season, when it will become dark considerably earlier. Since the first day of fall, when the hours of day and night were equal, the daylight hours have shortened, making the nights appear longer. This will continue until the winter solstice in December, the Northern Hemisphere’s shortest day of the year.

According to Psychology Today, this time of year can be challenging for people who suffer from depression, and some people experience seasonal depression in the fall. Some legislators have attempted to make daylight standard time permanent in order to assist mitigate some of these negative effects.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has been a vocal supporter of allowing states to make daylight saving time permanent, and he co-sponsored a bill with Senator Rick Scott last year. It’s their bill. This is a condensed version of the information.