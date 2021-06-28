When does Love Island premiere, and what channel does it air on?

We’ve been waiting a long time for Love Island to return to our screens, and it will do so tonight.

Tonight at 9pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub, the hit dating show will premiere.

Eleven new singles are gearing up to bask in the Spanish sun for eight weeks while causing mayhem and falling in love.

The return of Love Island to its ‘home’ of Mallorca has been confirmed.

A laborer, a luxury party host, a waitress, and others are among the new cast members.

Due to Covid restrictions, the summer series of 2020 was canceled, and the final series to run was the winter program in early 2020, which saw Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea named champions.

The previous series was shot in South Africa, but the seventh will be shot in Majorca, the show’s “home.”

Laura Whitmore will host the show for the second time after succeeding Caroline Flack, who passed away in 2020.

Laura will host the show’s first summer season after just presenting the initial winter season.

“I’ve never seen the Villa in Majorca, so I’ll certainly be there fangirling over the Villa,” Laura remarked.

“To me, it’s almost like a person. So I have to keep in mind that I’m there on business, not just as a fangirl.”