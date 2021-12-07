When does I’m A Celebrity 2021 end, and when does the final air?

I’m a famous person… I have to get out of here! As we get closer to the final, the castle will have a new king or queen.

Kadeena Cox, a paralympian, was the second candidate to be removed from I’m A Celebrity.

The four-time Paralympic gold medalist accomplished multiple challenges involving snakes and creatures throughout her 14 days in camp, including one on Monday night’s broadcast before being ousted from the ITV series.

Danny Miller, star of Emmerdale, falls down in tears as he announces his departure from the show.

Following her resignation, the athlete told broadcasters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that she entered the program because she wanted to put herself to the test, despite previously admitting she was “scared of everything.”

Kadeena, who suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS), went on to say: “I went in there to try it out and see how it was with MS, and it was difficult.

“I believed it would be a lot easier than it turned out to be, and I think I’ve just learned to cope with my illness at home, where it’s easy for me, so I said, “Yeah, I’ll be OK, I can demonstrate other people with MS and chronic conditions that we can do this.”

“And it was more difficult than I anticipated, but I believe I still demonstrated that despite the hardships and tribulations of everyday life as a person with a chronic illness, you can still crack on and have fun.”

Kadeena claimed that she had formed strong bonds with several of her campmates, but that former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin was her top vote to win I’m A Celebrity because she believed she deserved it after acting as a mother figure to everyone in the group.

When is the final of I’m A Celebrity?

The final episode of this season will show on ITV on Sunday, December 12 at 9 p.m. to 10.40 p.m.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips was the first candidate to be removed after collecting the fewest public votes on Sunday night. At 78, she was the show’s oldest ever contestant.