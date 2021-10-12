When does Emmerdale air? ITV has confirmed a timetable change.

ITV has announced a schedule change for Tuesday.

Tonight, at 7:15 p.m., the England football team will face Hungary in a World Cup qualifier, which will be broadcast live on the channel.

Emmerdale generally starts at 7 p.m., but the popular soap will start earlier tonight.

Tonight at 6:45 p.m., the long-running soap will air an episode from Tuesday.

The show will continue to follow the aftermath of Jamie’s disappearance.

Diane Sugden recommended to Jamie’s pregnant partner Gabby that they escape Yorkshire together in quest of a fresh start in last night’s episode.

Bernice will be startled when she learns of Diane’s plot, according to the synopsis for tonight’s episode.

The following is the complete summary for Tuesday’s episode: “Bernice is taken aback when she learns of Diane’s plan. Victoria has become entrapped. Rodney is informed of the situation.” Tomorrow, Emmerdale will return to its regular 7 p.m. start time.