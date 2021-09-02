When does Emmerdale air? ITV has announced a scheduling change.

Thursday’s TV schedule has been updated by ITV.

Tonight, at 7:15 p.m., the England football team will face Hungary in a World Cup qualifier, which will be broadcast live on the channel.

Emmerdale generally airs at 7 p.m., and the show’s official Facebook page has revealed how the match will affect the episode.

“Tonight: Charity takes extraordinary action to teach Ryan a lesson!” the post read.

“Join us on ITV, STV, and ITV Hub at a slightly earlier hour of 6.45pm.”

On Thursdays, ITV regularly broadcasts a double bill of Emmerdale, but there will only be one episode tonight.

After reaching a breaking point this week, Tracey’s journey with Postnatal Depression will be continued in Thursday’s episode.

However, after being seen leaving for Ibiza with her sister Manpreet in last night’s episode, the evil Meena may be taking a break from the show.

Tomorrow at 7 p.m., Emmerdale will return to its regular time slot.