When does Boris Johnson’s speech take place today? The Prime Minister will proclaim the end of the lockdown.

As he prepares to restore freedoms on July 19, the Prime Minister has announced the timing of today’s news conference.

On Monday, Boris Johnson will host a Downing Street press conference in which he will warn the public that the country must “begin to learn to live with this infection,” the clearest signal yet that he is going to remove a slew of restrictions on daily life.

Mr Johnson will brief the public on the future of the one-metre-plus restriction in hospitality venues, the use of face coverings, and work-from-home regulations, all of which are expected to be repealed, according to several reports.

As instances rise, immunizations in Liverpool are in a ‘race against time.’

It has been suggested that mask-wearing will become voluntary as of July 19, while social distancing in pubs and bars will disappear – along with the obligation to check-in using a QR code – implying a return to drinking at the bar without the need for table service.

According to reports, mass activities, such as festivals, will be permitted under the suggestions for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown.

When does Boris Johnson’s speech take place today?

In addition to the press conference, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, will address the Commons on Monday to update MPs on any changes.

Sajid Javid will update MPs on Covid-19 with a statement at 5 p.m., according to the Commons Leader’s office.

Mr Johnson’s 5 p.m. press conference will coincide with the Health Secretary’s announcement.

What can we anticipate from Boris Johnson?

“Thanks to the effective launch of our immunization campaign, we are carefully proceeding through our road plan,” the Prime Minister is set to announce on Monday.

“Today, we’ll lay out how, when we get to Step 4, we’ll restore people’s liberty.”

“However, I must emphasize that the pandemic is far from ended, and that the number of cases will continue to climb in the next weeks.”

“As we learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the hazards posed by Covid and use our best judgment in our daily lives.”

Along with the news conference, Downing Street will release the findings of the government’s reviews into the use of so-called vaccine passports and the future of social distancing recommendations. The summary comes to a close.