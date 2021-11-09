When do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, and other stores open on Black Friday?

Later this month, Black Friday will begin. The annual event, which marks the unofficial start of the Christmas holiday shopping season, takes place on November 25th, the day after Thanksgiving.

Some retailers hold early Black Friday specials, offering discounts before the event’s official date. However, this year’s Black Friday will be on November 26.

Many shoppers prefer to shop for discounts online, but in-store Black Friday specials are also available. The annual shopping spree sees throngs of people queue up outside stores, ready to enter as soon as the doors open. On Black Friday, some establishments have extended hours.

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, some stores may potentially have safety limitations in place on Black Friday. Before traveling, confirm any COVID-19 protocols with your local venue.

We take a peek at the Black Friday store hours for some of the country’s biggest retailers.

Walmart

“Like last year, Walmart will stretch out its Black Friday savings over three events throughout November,” according to a statement released last month. Each event will begin online and continue with the same deals in-store. Walmart+ members have first access to each event’s deals.

On November 3, the retail behemoth launched its first early Black Friday event online, followed by an in-store event on November 5.

Their second Black Friday sale starts online at 7 p.m. ET on November 10 and continues in-store on November 12 starting at 5 a.m. local time.

Walmart says it will “finish up a month of savings with a third event that will provide its biggest, best savings of the season,” but it hasn’t said when the third event will take place. For the most up-to-date information, visit the Walmart website.

Target’s Black Friday extravaganza kicks off on November 26th, with store hours varying based on the location.

Customers should use the Target website’s store finder to call their local location for “up-to-date hours” for Black Friday.

The Best Buy

Best Buy’s Black Friday hours will be different from their regular hours of operation. Customers are also advised to call their local store to clarify the precise Black Friday hours for their location.

Customers at Costco are. This is a condensed version of the information.