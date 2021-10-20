When did Japan’s Mount Aso last erupt, and how active is the volcano now?

Mount Aso is one of the world’s largest volcanoes, located on the island of Kyushu in southwest Japan.

Mount Aso is made up of the Aso caldera and post-caldera core cones, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

According to the Aso Volcano Disaster Prevention Council website, a caldera is a circular depression in the Earth that is greater than a regular crater.

According to the Aso UNESCO Global Geopark, which is located within the Aso Kuju National Park, home to Mount Aso, the Aso caldera is one of the world’s largest collapsed volcanoes, measuring 15.5 miles north-south and 11.1 miles east-west in circumference.

There is no freestanding peak known as Mount Aso, according to the Aso UNESCO Global Geopark, although geologists refer to the entire area up to the caldera’s outer rim as Aso Volcano.

The Aso caldera was generated by four “giant pyroclastic-flow eruptions” between 90,000 and 270,000 years ago, according to the JMA, with post-caldera core cones forming shortly after.

One of Japan’s most active volcanoes is the Nakadake Volcano. Only its northernmost crater (No. 1 crater) has been active in the past 80 years, and it is Mount Aso’s only active central cone.

During the quiet seasons, the Nakadake No. 1 crater is inhabited by a hyperacidic crater lake. During active periods, it is marked by ash as well as “strombolian eruptions and phreatic or phreatomagmatic explosions,” according to the JMA.

When was the last time Mount Aso in Japan erupted?

The volcano erupted in the No. 1 Nakadake crater on Wednesday, October 20, at 11:43 a.m. local time, according to the JMA.

Four individuals were forced to walk down the volcano, which is a popular trekking location, as a result of the eruption.

Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, told reporters that no injuries had been reported thus yet. Authorities are attempting to determine whether any climbers remain on the peak.

The JMA has issued a level 3 volcanic activity alert, which is the third highest level on a five-tiered scale. The warning covers the cities of Aso and Takamori, as well as the settlement of Minami-Aso. Those who live near the volcano have been urged not to approach it.

Volcanic ash had blown more than half a mile from the crater, according to the JMA, and had reached a