When Dad returned to the car after doing his Asda shopping, his ‘heart sunk.’

After a “real superstar” returned his final £30 he left in a cash machine, a father expressed his gratitude.

Scott Hartnell went shopping with his 16-year-old daughter, who was staying with him for the night, in his local WirralAsda supermarket on Thursday afternoon, December 3.

Scott, 43, lives alone in New Brighton, but because his daughter Jess was staying with him, he knew his weekly grocery bill would be much higher than usual.

“I usually spend approximately £80 because I live alone with my dog,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I expected this shop to be more expensive, so I budgeted for it. However, Jess placed some makeup in the basket, so it ended up being £166 – £30 more than I budgeted for.”

“In any case, we pay and depart.” Asda and I headed to the bank to withdraw my remaining £30 in order to see me over the weekend.” While standing at the cash register at the Liscard supermarket, Scott, who lives on Rockpoint Avenue, said they were distracted by a number of things that’side-tracked’ the father-of-five from what he was doing.

“At this point, I must have just been on autopilot because I remember putting my pin in and getting my card back,” he explained.

“I was putting the groceries in the car, thinking I had overspent and would have to re-plan once I got home.”

Scott felt the need to check his wallet as he began to drive away because he felt ‘uncomfortable,’ and it was then that he realized he didn’t have the money.

He became panicked and drove back into the parking lot in an attempt to locate the money.

“I was frustrated and believed I wouldn’t get it back,” Scott explained. It has absolutely vanished.

“Jess raced out of the car to see if it was still there, but all she did was shake her head, which made my heart sink.

“I’d spent my last £30, and my weekend was destroyed.”

They were about to depart after accepting defeat when Scott’s attention was drawn to something.

