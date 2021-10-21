When Dad couldn’t sing to his young daughter any more, he realized something was wrong.

After receiving a heartbreaking prognosis just months after the birth of his baby girl, a father’s world was “turned upside down.”

Tony Duncan, of Broadgreen, initially sensed something wasn’t quite right when a coworker spotted “rapid twitches” on the back of his right arm in February of this year.

The 41-year-old made an appointment with his doctor and was then referred to the Walton Centre, where he underwent tests for the next six months.

Tony reported he began to have twitches in both arms and legs, as well as in his jaw, during this time.

And, as his voice deteriorated, he came to the terrible realization that he couldn’t sing to his young daughter any longer.

Tony was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease after the results of his tests came back.

“We were crushed when we got the news,” Tony recalled. “My wife and I both broke down.” The first thing that sprang to me was my soon-to-be-one-year-old daughter.” Motor neuron disease is an uncommon neurological disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord.

MND has no cure and can drastically reduce life expectancy, but some people can live with it for many years.

“My neurologist has warned me that over time, all of my muscles would weaken and deteriorate, leading to a loss of mobility until I am paralyzed,” Tony stated.

“This illness is also associated with breathing and swallowing issues. Unfortunately, my disease will eventually kill me.” Tony and his 33-year-old wife Kristina are “now resolved to make the most of the time we have left, and to ensure that our daughter has many pleasant family memories with me,” Tony added. They’ve started a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising funds for medical equipment and home modifications that will be required as Tony’s sickness develops.

Tony hopes that by sharing his story, he will raise awareness of Motor Neuron Disease and the need for more study into the disease.

“I am married to the love of my life and have a one-year-old daughter,” he wrote on the fundraising page.

“It was our lives.”

“The summary comes to an end.”