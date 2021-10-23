When Dad couldn’t eat his Sunday roast, he realized something was wrong.

After losing his balance and slurring his words, a guy described how his life altered “in an instant.”

Simon Glover discounted his symptoms as being due to his age when he first started feeling dizzy and unsteady on his feet.

However, when Simon’s son Alex from Prescot realized his speech was slurred during a phone chat, he contacted his GP, who advised him to go to A&E immediately.

In Liverpool clubs, five persons claim to have been tainted with injections.

He was told he experienced a TIA, or transient ischemic attack, which is a type of’mini stroke’ that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is temporarily disrupted.

However, Simon’s situation quickly deteriorated after he was unable to eat a roast dinner in hospital.

“The next day, I just didn’t improve,” Simon explained. My wife called an ambulance, and I was taken to Worcester Hospital, where I suffered a stroke.

“I was in the hospital, and they gave me food for Sunday lunch.”

“I attempted to take up my knife and fork, but I was unable to do so.

“I’d definitely had a stroke at that time, but I didn’t remember it because it happened in a second and then I was back in the room, so to speak.”

“It was dramatic, and we were all scared.”

“You just assume you’re going to have another stroke and it’ll kill you,” says the narrator.

With the aid of his family and the local stroke community team, Simon, now 61, from Worcestershire, spent the next twelve months undergoing intense speech and physiotherapy.

He has told his story to raise awareness of the devastating effects of a stroke and to collect funds for the Stroke Association, which assists people in rebuilding their lives after a stroke.

Simon and his wife Valda will participate in the Liverpool Rock’n’Roll 10k race on October 24th, while his son Alex will run a marathon on the same day.

During the course of, the 61-year-old has made significant progress. “Summary concludes.”