When Curtis Warren is released, he will be subjected to certain rules and restrictions.

Warren, who is now 58 years old, will be subject to a serious crime prevention order (SCPO), which would limit his ability to conduct daily tasks.

Warren was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 1996 after being convicted of attempting to orchestrate a £125 million cocaine shipment from the Netherlands into the UK.

After 14 years in prison, drug lord Curtis Warren will be released under tight conditions.

In 2009, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempting to import £1 million worth of cannabis into Jersey. Warren was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2014 after failing to pay a £198 million confiscation order, one of the highest in European history.

Warren’s SCPO, which the National Crime Agency (NCA) has made public, requires him to register any asset or property worth more than £1,000, whether in the UK or abroad.

The NCA will keep track of his work, income, address, and any commercial interests he has. His international travel will be restricted as well.

The SCPO also represents the worldwide financial system, which some criminals utilize to conceal their money. Warren will be required to disclose any foreign assets, money transfers, borrowing, and alias names he may have.

Warren may or may not return to Liverpool when he is released next year, but if he does, he will face numerous changes.

Warren returned to the city for a brief visit in 2007 after serving a lengthy sentence in a Dutch jail.

But the Liverpool Warren remembered was from the 1980s and 1990s, long before Liverpool ONE changed the cityscape.