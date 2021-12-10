When COVID is detected, Japanese researchers create masks made of ostrich antibodies that glow.

When the coronavirus is discovered, a team of researchers from Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan has produced face masks that illuminate. The masks are created with ostrich antibodies and might be used to test for the virus at a low cost.

The researchers noted in a press release that when the virus is present after people have been infected, filters from the masks coated with ostrich antibodies would illuminate under the nose and mouth areas.

The masks were constructed by a team led by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, President of Kyoto Prefectural University and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, who recently spoke with Kyodo News about his work.

“Antibodies from ostriches can be mass-produced at a minimal cost. I’d like to turn this into a simple testing kit that everyone can use in the future “According to Tsukamoto, who spoke to the news agency.

The researchers ran a study in which coronavirus-infected test subjects wore the masks for eight hours. After that, the masks’ filters were removed and sprayed with a substance that glows in the presence of coronavirus when exposed to UV light. According to the researchers, the COVID-infected participants’ masks all lighted.

The masks hold out hope for detecting the virus in those who are afflicted yet have no symptoms. Because those individuals do not exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, they are more likely to skip testing and hence become carriers of the virus. The masks would reveal that infected people who appear to be healthy have the infection.

When the virus is present in the wearer, the team wants to try to build masks that illuminate without the use of special lighting.

Tsukamoto “researched ostriches for years, looking for ways to alter their immunity power to battle bird flu, allergies, and other ailments,” according to Reuters. He’s also explored the use of ostrich antibodies for hair growth restoration and has created masks coated with ostrich cells to combat the spread of swine flu in the past.

Tsukamoto's team created the new masks by injecting dormant coronavirus particles into female ostriches in a single dose. For the masks, antibodies were collected from the eggs of the birds. Ostrich eggs are significantly larger than chicken eggs.