When Covid funding is stopped, people in Liverpool will face a debt avalanche.

When Covid-19 support is phased away this summer, people in Liverpool will face a debt avalanche.

During the covid crisis, people in around half of the city’s neighborhoods went into debt, making the city one of the worst-affected locations in the country.

The findings come from new study from the Centre for Cities think tank, which questions if lockdown has helped people’s wallets.

Liverpool is in third position, behind Hull and Bradford, in terms of towns and cities where people are likely to have slipped into debt during the pandemic, according to the research, which was conducted in collaboration with Clarion Housing.

According to the survey, persons in 47% of the city’s neighborhoods are likely to have taken on debt during the pandemic.

People in more affluent communities, on the other hand, have been saving money during the outbreak and ensuing lockdowns.

According to the study, a massive 80 percent of Exeter neighborhoods saved money during the financial crisis, with York coming in second with 79 percent and Aldershot third with 67 percent.

The think tank warns that the government’s plan to phase out Covid support will disproportionately affect people in the North and Midlands, undermining the government’s leveling up objective and potentially leaving the UK more divided than ever.

The gap between homeowners and inhabitants of social housing is likely to widen, with residents of social housing and those with low incomes significantly more likely to have gone into debt during the pandemic.

People in wealthier neighborhoods in mostly southern cities cut back on pleasures and lowered their outgoings more than people in poorer neighborhoods in – mostly northern – cities, who spent proportionally more on food, bills, and other necessities during the covid crisis.

As a result, for every £1 saved by residents of less affluent areas, residents of wealthier ones saved £12.

People in nearly half of Hull, Bradford, and Liverpool neighborhoods are estimated to have gone into debt trying to pay the cost of essentials as a result of pandemic job losses, furlough, and a lack of savings.

