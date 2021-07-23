When confronted with “official complaints” over “hot milk,” the milkman responds, “I don’t control the weather.”

Following concerns that milk placed on doorsteps was not cold enough in the mornings due to the UK heatwave, a milkman has offered advise to clients.

After several of his customers complained about the temperature of the milk, Craig, 36, from Wigan, wrote a comment on social media.

Craig, who did not want his last name published, told The Washington Newsday, “The milk wasn’t heated.” It wasn’t quite cold enough. It’s nothing uncommon for me to receive various complaints throughout the year.

“When it’s raining, my eggs are wet, and when it’s minus two degrees, the bread is hard.”

Craig advised this customer on how to keep the milk cold while it was on the doorstep in his message. He also shared photos of the precautions taken by some of his customers.

“I can’t control the weather, folks,” the statement stated.

“So calling me to complain that your milk was “not cold enough” when you brought it in at 9 a.m. today will not be entertained.

“It’s 4 million degrees outside; it was 1 million degrees at 4 a.m. this morning; every fan in the country has been purchased; nobody can sleep; ice pop sales are at an all-time high; and the tarmac is melting.

“However, because I’m a kind guy and it appears that common sense has been forgotten during this heatwave, here are my top three recommendations.

“1. Make the switch to glass. In a glass bottle, it keeps colder for longer (I have no scientific confirmation of this, but when I handle the bottles in the morning, the glass bottles always seem colder than the plastic bottles).

“2. Get that cool box you stashed under the stairs and put it at the front entrance, then go rummaging in the bottom drawer of your freezer behind the frozen peas and that piece of chicken you threw in there 4 years ago and take those ice packs……….. put 2 and 2 together and hey presto.

“3. If you don’t have a cool box, find an old vase/tub/container and half,” says the author.

