When confronted by authorities, a 17-year-old dealer admits to having ‘a lot’ of drugs.

Police captured a juvenile who turned to street peddling to pay off his own drug debt “red handed.”

Around midnight, Charlie Dowling, 18, was apprehended with 43 bags of heroin and 84 bags of crack cocaine when officers noticed him handing something through an alley gate to someone else.

Officers on patrol in the Bedford Road area of Bootle came across him and asked whether he had any drugs, to which he answered, “Yes, a lot.”

Dowling was 17 years old at the time of the crime, which occurred on November 10th of last year.

Dowling also had roughly £200 cash on him when he was searched, according to Chris Hopkins, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court.

When his phone was inspected, it was discovered to contain “flare type texts,” which are sent to a list of contacts with the intent of selling drugs.

Mr Hopkins estimated that the pills could be worth up to £2,000 on the street.

Dowling, of Skipton Road, Anfield, has nine previous convictions for robbery, burglary, assault, drug possession, and motoring offenses.

“He was found red-handed engaging in street trafficking, which was not his own enterprise,” defense attorney Andrew Costello said. He owed money for drugs and had been taken advantage of by some sophisticated criminals.” He described his life as “chaotic and wayward,” adding that his peers were also involved in illicit activity.

Mr Costello implored the judge to give him a chance to change his life after he told investigators he was “sick of his lifestyle.”

Dowling’s first adult sentence of custody, he added, and he has been working with his older brother’s construction company in Skelmersdale, hoping to break the cycle of offending.

Dowling had pled guilty to two counts of drug possession with the intent to distribute.

Recorder Simon Parrington, the judge, gave the defendant a sentence of two years and two months in a Young Offenders Institution.

“You are still young with a very serious past, and you understand now where drug selling gets you,” he informed him.

“It all comes down to you going to prison, and you can be there.”

