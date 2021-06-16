When confronted by a teenage girl, the burglar claimed he was ‘fixing the lights.’

When a 17-year-old girl confronted a thief in a property in St Helens, he claimed to be “fixing the lights.”

Last Friday, June 11, at approximately 2.30 p.m., a male gained entry to an address on Market Street via an unlocked door.

After claiming to be there to “repair the lights,” the teenager urged the man to leave the property.

Merseyside Police have issued an appeal for information in order to track down the perpetrator, who was wearing a white t-shirt and grey cargo shorts at the time of the incident.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Following complaints of an attempted burglary in Newton-le-Willows on Friday, we are seeking for information (11 June).

“An unknown male entered an address on Market Street through an unlocked door at around 2.30 p.m., according to reports.

“A 17-year-old female in the property approached the man. She told him to go since he stated he was on the property to fix the lights.

“There were no items taken, and the culprit responsible is still being sought using CCTV, forensics, and eyewitness accounts.

“He is described as a white man with receding hair and a beard, standing roughly 5ft 8in tall with a stocky body and a beard. He was dressed in a grey cargo shorts and a white t-shirt.”

Anyone who observed the guy described or has any information about him on Market Street on Friday afternoon should contact us with reference 21000410395 via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police department also offered the following tips for keeping your house safe:

• If you’ve opened your windows in the warmer weather, make sure you close and lock them again when you leave the room • Install outside security lighting • Report any unusual people or cars in your neighborhood. Many crimes are avoided and persons are apprehended as a result of citizen reports of strange or suspicious activity. The summary comes to a close.