When compared to other Solar System bodies, the largest comet ever discovered approaches the Sun.

A almost 100-mile-wide comet from the solar system’s far reaches is on its way to the sun and the inner solar system, where Earth resides.

The Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet is estimated to be 93 miles wide, making it the largest comet ever discovered. In a decade, it will make a close approach to Saturn’s orbit.

The comet, dubbed C/2014 UN271, has been dubbed the first mega comet, with a size predicted to be seven times that of Mars’ moon Phobos.

The largest comet discovered before the Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet, Hale-Bopp, had a diameter of roughly 37 miles, while the average diameter of comets is around six miles. That means the Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet might be 17 times the size of a typical comet and just under three times the size of Hale Bopp.

The comet is five and a half times the length of Olympus Mons, the solar system’s highest peak on Mars’ surface.

The gigantic comet was first spotted in 2014 by Pedro Bernardinelli of the University of Washington and Gary Bernstein, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Pennsylvania, who confirmed its presence using photos from the Dark Energy Survey. The Minor Planet Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts just certified it as a fresh finding in June of this year.

The Oort cloud, a spherical shell of frozen bodies on the solar system’s outskirts, is thought to have given birth to the Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet. The Oort cloud is poorly understood because it is difficult to see particles in the cometary shell until they begin to spread gas.

Will Gater, a science journalist and astronomer, used his Twitter feed to compare the size of the Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet to other comets in the solar system.

I was trying to wrap my brain around the size of Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (or C/2014 UN271) as I read @phbernardinelli’s tweets this morning.

So here’s a graphic I just made to compare it to some other Solar System objects using a (modified) @NOIRLabAstro illo. pic.twitter.com/sx9MWkavxv

September 22, 2021 — Will Gater (@willgater)

The Mega comet appears to be so massive that astronomers initially mistook it for a dwarf planet when it was discovered.