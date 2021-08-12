When caught, an 11-foot-long Python swallows a monkey alive and regurgitates it.

After being seized by snake rescuers in India on Tuesday, an 11-foot-long python swallowed a monkey alive and regurgitated it later.

On Aug. 7, some people in Gujarat’s western state of Gujarat saw the snake resting near the bank of a tiny river, according to forest officials. Shailesh Raval, a wildlife rescuer, was rushed to the location to remove the massive python, according to News 18. The reptile was also reported to the Karelibaug range forest office by certain people.

Rescuers attempted to capture the python, which had something lodged in its stomach.

“…Our crew caught the python and transported it to our Karelibaug rescue center. Raval informed the Press Trust of India that the python afterwards regurgitated the small monkey it had ingested. Raval said the snake was kept under observation and would be released into the wild once veterinary professionals gave the go-ahead.

Images of the snake in captivity were released on Twitter by Asia News International, a local news organization.

The length of time the monkey was inside the python is unknown.

Social media users voiced concern about the monkey when photographs of the snake were circulated online. Some further questioned why the snake needed to be saved, given that the entire procedure is normal.

“Why did it need to be rescued in the first place if it was in its natural habitat?” a user commented. “What type of rescue?” wrote another. This is python food. Why should I meddle with its affairs? Allow him to live.”

When reptiles are scared or feel threatened, they spit up the food they have swallowed, according to reports. Because huge food inside the stomach slows their movement, they vomit the prey to make a rapid getaway.

A six-foot-long cobra recently vomited out a rat snake in front of onlookers after devouring the smaller reptile. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. Residents in the area witnessed the cobra devouring the snake in a drain. The cobra became immobile after eating the snake and became caught in the hole. Snake catchers were dispatched to the location and used a stick to free the cobra. The snake began spitting forth its prey during the rescue effort. The snake catcher told local media that the cobra, along with other snakes he had rescued in recent days, will be reintroduced into the wild.