When can we expect to see ‘green bus lines’ in Liverpool?

In 2021, the Liverpool city region took substantial steps to improve its transportation connectivity.

Plans to increase our connectivity have been able to move forward thanks to the government’s announcement of an unprecedented £710 million financing package.

While some of this money will go toward upgrading our train infrastructure, such as the delivery of a new Merseyrail fleet and proposals for additional stations, it will also have an impact on our roads.

Thousands of people are worried that Liverpool’s transportation revolution would leave them behind.

This will be accomplished by establishing ‘green routes.’

Green routes will make it possible to construct faster and more reliable transportation links to regions of the city by increasing the efficiency of public transportation on our roadways.