When Can We Expect Improvements? Worker Shortage is to Blame for Supply Chain Issues—When Can We Expect Improvements?

Prices in the United States are continuing to rise, with the Labor Department’s consumer price index rising 0.4 percent on Wednesday, exceeding the 0.3 percent gain projected by the Dow Jones estimate.

An ever-present supply chain bottleneck sits alongside these escalating prices. As 58 cargo ships prepare to port in Los Angeles, half a million shipping containers remain unopened. 24 ships are waiting to anchor in Savannah, Georgia, while dock personnel are busy.

According to David Dollar, a global economy expert at the Brookings Institution, this is unrelated to events in other countries. Other countries are sending “unprecedented” numbers of cargo ships across the Pacific, he said. Instead, this is a purely American issue, one that is linked to the country’s ongoing inability to fill open positions.

“On the US side, there’s a scarcity of truck drivers, so you’ve got a supply bottleneck,” Dollar told The Washington Newsday.

“Some people are retiring early or rethinking their lives as a result of this whole epidemic experience,” he said. “With an aging population, it’s a struggle to keep individuals in the workforce.” This happens, and many people approaching retirement age naturally decide that working in this environment isn’t worth it, so they retire early.” According to the Truck Driver Institute, the average age of a truck driver is approaching 50. In turn, data from Zippia, a career services organization, revealed that the average age of a dock worker is 40.

While aging may be a factor in the scarcity, Dollar claims that pay in these fields have been rising at a “healthy rate.” He stated supply chain occupations pay well in the United States, providing the example of truck drivers, who earn somewhat more than manufacturers, who are typically seen as having a “decent job.” Unfortunately, there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to labor participation, according to Dollar.

He told The Washington Newsday, "The labor force participation rate is a phenomenon that bounces about that I think we don't understand very well." "It's down right now, and it might very well rise once we've brought the epidemic under control, but it's done that before, and.