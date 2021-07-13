When can we anticipate Everton and Hummel to debut their third kit for the 2021/22 season?

The club’s 2021/22 third kit is expected to be released at the end of July, according to Everton and hummel.

The Blues unveiled their new home kit at the end of last week, and it was worn for the first time in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at Finch Farm.

The two-tone royal blue jersey, paired with white shorts and socks, features a distinctive “dazzle camouflage-inspired” pattern, while the black, yellow, and blue goalkeeper strip is also eye-catching.

Pre-orders for the strip are now available at evertondirect.com, and it will be available in shops on Thursday, July 15th.

Everton’s collaboration with hummel has entered its second year, which began with the unveiling of the club’s new away kit at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The strip is based on the Blues’ iconic Black Watch design from the past, and it’s mostly black with a “burnt orange” sash down the front.

The Blues debuted the new kit in their final match of last season, but were defeated by Man City away from home.

Hummel, a Danish sportswear firm, has wowed fans with its designs in the last two campaigns, but has remained tight-lipped about the third kit’s design.

However, the new kit will not be available until the start of the 2021/22 season, which begins with Everton hosting Southampton at Goodison Park.

Before that, the Blues will compete in the Florida Cup, meeting Millonarios, Arsenal, or Inter Milan in the United States this month, before heading to Manchester United to finish their pre-season training.