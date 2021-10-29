When asked if it will intervene in lobbying efforts against electric vehicles, Big Oil remains deafeningly silent.

On Thursday, the CEOs of BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform about their alleged participation in disseminating misinformation regarding the role of fossil fuels in global warming.

The head of the American Petroleum Institute (API), a nonprofit lobbying organization for the oil industry that was recently referred to as one of the industry’s “whipping boys” by an Exxon lobbyist, was also in attendance.

Several studies have detailed the API’s participation in lobbying for anti-green legislation on behalf of America’s major fossil fuel polluters in order for those firms to save face. A campaign against electric automobiles is one of the API’s recent initiatives.

California Congressman Ro Khanna asked Shell President Gretchen Watkins on whether she would agree to instruct API President Mike Sommers to end his agency’s anti-electric vehicle campaign during his grilling of the four CEOs. “There are some situations where we are not totally aligned with the API,” Watkins said, but stopped short of declaring that. The CEOs of BP, Exxon, and Chevron all declined to urge the API to stop sponsoring their campaigns altogether. If the API continued to lobby against electric vehicles, Khanna wondered if they would depart. They were all deafeningly quiet.

“Here’s what irritates me: I don’t think you’re as awful as previous CEOs. Since you’ve been there, I don’t believe you’ve had any difficult duties. Khanna remarked, “You have a terrible track record on everything.” “I don’t believe you set out to disseminate climate misinformation, but you’re paying these organizations.” According to the API’s most recent tax return, it has a revenue of about $238 million. The Guardian revealed in July that Shell had given the organization $10 million, and that BP, Chevron, and Exxon had also contributed significantly, despite the fact that their contribution amounts were kept confidential.

The API is a staunch opponent of electric automobiles in the future. Sommers presented the following insights in an article titled “Reasons To Rethink A Rushed ‘EV’ Transition” published in February of this year. “Electric-vehicle (EV) technologies may appear to offer clear-cut solutions to modern difficulties, but government action to restrict Americans’ transportation is counterproductive. This is a condensed version of the information.