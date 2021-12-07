When asked about her famous ex, Kate Garraway tells Piers Morgan, “I’m not talking about it.”

Kate Garraway piqued viewers’ interest by refusing to discuss her relationship with a well-known performer.

On Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, the Good Morning Britain host opened up about many aspects of her life.

Piers, on the other hand, was curious about one of her well-known romances.

“I’m not talking about it,” Kate said Piers, despite his best efforts to get more information from her.

According to the Daily Star, the mother-of-two did reveal that her renowned partner was the one who ended the relationship.

Kate, 54, stated that it was “always” her partners that ended their relationships, but that her husband Derek Draper was the only one who hadn’t.

Fans were also curious as to who her mystery boyfriend was, with one Twitter user writing: “I’m curious as to who ditched @kategarraway @piersmorgan.

I believe you are aware of who it is.”

“OK, who was the pop star who dumped her????” one person wondered.

Kate opened out about her relationship with Derek and how she has dealt with his health issues in other parts of the conversation.

Kate grew visibly emotional throughout their conversation as she described the moment Derek was brought to the hospital with coronavirus.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to express their reactions as the scene unfolded.

As one admirer put it: "I was just watching #LifeStories and I have to say, wow, @kategarraway is an outstanding woman!! You've been through so much in the last few years, yet you're still going strong! I hope you're as proud of yourself as we are of you." Another person said: "You couldn't possibly adore @kategarraway any longer… What a fantastic and motivating girl #LifeStories #LifeStories #LifeStories #LifeStories #LifeStories #LifeStories #" A third person added: "Hearing all of @kategarraway's friends praise her demonstrates that she is just as lovely in real life as she is on film. Despite the pain she has experienced as a result of Derek's hospitalization, she manages to keep a smile on her face." Piers Morgan will be replaced by Kate Garraway for the rest of the year."