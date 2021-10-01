When asked about a run for governor, New York Attorney General Letitia James says no.

When asked if she will run for governor, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who supervised the sexual harassment probe into former governor Andrew Cuomo, deferred.

James has not indicated whether she will run, but she chastised Cuomo in a speech to a powerful civic group in New York City on Wednesday. James also called for changes to the state ethics commission, as well as the opportunity to “create history, break ground, and shatter society’s self-imposed glass ceilings.”

She was asked if she would run, but she did not respond definitively.

“I’m concentrating on my work, putting my head down, and serving all of you as Attorney General,” James stated.

Kathy Hochul, who was ushered into office just two months ago, is preparing to run for governor in her own right next year.

However, while she works to rebuild her reputation in the aftermath of Cuomo’s retirement, a group of other Democrats is preparing to challenge her in the primary.

Jumaane Williams, the Public Advocate of New York City, said this week that he has organized a committee to consider a run for governor, which he would be only the second Black man to hold.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is serving his final term, intimated this week that he would run for governor.

De Blasio, Williams, James, and Hochul all attended a breakfast fundraiser for the Brooklyn Democratic Party on Thursday.

“We haven’t had a wide open, Democratic governorship primary like this in a long, long time,” said Neal Kwatra, a Democratic strategist who worked on Cuomo’s 2014 campaign and was formerly the chief of staff to former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

He stated, “This is an authentically open primary, which I believe makes it enticing.”

James “is certainly the most formidable” of all the prospective challenges, Kwatra said, recalling major battles she fought as attorney general and her large base of support in New York City.

In fewer than three years, James has used her authority to sue opioid makers and the National Rifle Association, as well as probing former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

Hochul is a 63-year-old Buffalo-based centrist and former member of Congress.