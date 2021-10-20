When are the Remembrance Sunday services in Crosby, Southport, and the rest of Sefton?

Remembrance This year, Sunday services will be held throughout Sefton in honor of the heroic men and women who have died while serving in the military forces.

On Sunday, November 14, there will be services all across the borough.

Veterans, Armed Forces people, community leaders, and members of the community will pay their respects with the Mayor of Sefton, Councillors, and other Sefton Council representatives.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s commemorations.

Residents are encouraged to attend any of the eleven services scheduled throughout the borough beginning at 10:30 a.m., but all participants are requested to maintain social distance and be courteous of others during the ceremony.

Before visiting, anyone showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 is kindly invited to undergo a test to check they are negative.

Cllr Clare Carragher, Mayor of Sefton, will attend a morning service at the War Memorial in King’s Garden, Bootle, at 10.30 a.m., before joining community members in Formby for a special afternoon service at Holy Trinity Church, Rosemary Lane, at 2.45 p.m.

Aintree, Ainsdale, Crosby, Hightown, Ince Blundell, Litherland, Maghull, Southport, and Waterloo will all hold services.

Members of the public are reminded, as in past years, to arrive early for a service. This is owing to the large number of citizens who are expected to pay their respects.

On November 14, services will be held at the following locations and times:

10.30 a.m., Aintree – Sefton Parish Church, Sefton Village

Village Green War Memorial, Ainsdale, 10:30 a.m.

10.25 a.m., King’s Garden War Memorial, Stanley Road, Bootle

10.45 a.m. in Crosby – Alexandra Park War Memorial Garden, Coronation Road

Holy Trinity Church, Rosemary Lane, Formby, 2.50pm

10:35 a.m., Hightown – St Stephen’s Road War Memorial

Lady Green Lane War Memorial, Ince Blundell, 12:05pm

10.30 a.m., Litherland – Sefton Road War Memorial

St Andrew’s Church, Damfield Lane, Maghull, 9.50 a.m.

Lord Street War Memorial, Southport, 10:25 a.m.

Waterloo – Gt George’s Road, Five Lamps War Memorial, 10:30 a.m.