When are the GCSE results? – Important dates and information

Thousands of Merseyside students will receive their GCSE results later this month.

Exams have been canceled in schools for the second year in a row due to Coronavirus, but teachers will still provide grades.

Teachers will determine these grades, which will be based on a variety of variables. This will include how well students did on practice examinations, in-class tests, and in coursework.

In England, 16-year-olds will be hoping for the grades they need to continue their education at A-levels or enroll in an apprenticeship program.

Following concerns with the identical mechanism used to distribute grades last year, there is optimism that the system will be much more simplified this year.

Due to grading difficulties, a number of persons had their results modified following their results day last summer.

Thursday, August 12 is GCSE results day in England and Wales.

This date is roughly two weeks sooner than the customary date for results.

This is to offer students additional time to appeal their teacher’s grades before the start of the new academic year in September if they believe they were unfairly marked.

Liverpool The Washington Newsday will be live-broadcasting from a variety of schools. Residents around Merseyside will be receiving their results throughout the day on Tuesday. You’ll be able to follow our live blogs for both GCSE and A-Level results on August 10, when young adults in Liverpool learn if they’ve received the grades they need to start university in September.