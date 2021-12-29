When are the 2022 bank holidays? All dates are inclusive of the Queen’s Jubilee four-day weekend.

Many people like to set plans for the coming year and look forward to the future in January.

Due to the fact that New Year’s Day falls on a weekend this year, Monday, January 3rd has been designated as a’substitute’ bank holiday.

People may be asking when the next bank holiday will be and where it will fall in 2022.

In 2022, to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, an extra bank holiday will be held.

The May bank holiday weekend will be shifted to Thursday, June 2, and a fourth bank holiday will be held on Friday, June 3 to commemorate the jubilee.

Here are the official dates for all public holidays in the coming year.

In the year 2022, the UK will have the following bank holidays:

New Year’s Day is on January 3rd (substitute day, as January 1st falls on a Saturday)

Friday, April 15th is Good Friday.

Monday, April 18th is Easter.

The 2nd of May is a bank holiday in the United Kingdom.

The 2nd of June is a public holiday in the United Kingdom.

The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday falls on June 3rd.

The 29th of August is a national holiday in the United Kingdom.

Boxing Day is December 26th.

Christmas Day is December 27th (substitute day, as December 25th falls on a Sunday)

In order to receive 62 days off in 2022, you’ll need to book 26 days off. 4-7 January (take four days off to get nine): 11-14 April & 19-22 April (take eight days off to get 16): 3-6 May (take four days off to get nine): 30 May – 1 June (take three days off to get nine): 30 August – 2 September (take four days off to get nine): 28-30 December (take four days off to get nine): 30 August – 2 September (take four days off to get nine): 30 August – 2 September (take (take three days off to get 10)