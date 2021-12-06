When an injured leopard cub ‘escapes’ from the zoo, panic ensues.

A leopard cub was seized when it strayed inside a farmer’s house, but it apparently escaped from a cage in a nearby zoo in India, causing alarm.

The seven-month-old injured animal was brought to the zoo in a cage that was mounted on a car and covered with a sheet, according to officials at the Kamla Nehru Municipal Corporation Zoo in Indore, India. The truck was parked on zoo grounds, but the leopard was not located in the cage the next day, according to News 18.

The animal is still on the loose as of Monday. According to local media accounts, zoo staff who arrived to feed the leopard on Thursday discovered the cage empty. Authorities were promptly notified, and the zoo’s 700-plus visitors were evacuated. Sniffer dogs were sent in to assist with the search, however the report stated that all attempts were futile.

Though CCTV footage showed an animal outside the zoo, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav told News 18 that the footage was blurry and it was uncertain if it was the same animal. The leopard’s cage had been damaged, implying that it had escaped.

Meanwhile, zoo officials have stated that it is possible that the leopard never entered the zoo grounds in the first place. They claimed that no one noticed the animal because the cage was covered with a sheet.

“The forest team that transported the animal into the zoo did not give us any notice. The leopard seemed to have bolted before the vehicle arrived on the scene. During our day-long hunt around the zoo grounds, we didn’t find it once “According to Yadav, who spoke to The Times Of India.

He claimed the cage was in poor condition and that the juvenile leopard may have escaped via a gap while being transported.

The information sent the city into a frenzy. Following the event, the zoo was closed and a team was organized to capture the animal. Despite the fact that the hunt has been ongoing for three days, no sightings of the leopard have been reported. Inside the zoo’s grounds, authorities have put four trap cages and three trap cameras.