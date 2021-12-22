When an elderly man wakes up, he discovers a stranger in his chamber.

An elderly guy was startled awake in the middle of the night by the presence of a stranger in his room.

The horrifying incident occurred at his house in the Glazebrook Lane area of Warrington between 2.30 and 3.30 a.m. on Monday, December 20.

When the elderly man awoke, he attempted to stop the criminal, but he was able to escape and abandon the property.

During the event, a wallet and two gold-colored rings are thought to have been taken.

The burglar is described as a man who is roughly 5ft 10in tall and wears complete dark gear, including a woolly hat and a face mask.

The incident is currently being investigated by Cheshire Police, who are requesting anyone with information to come forward.

“Home is where someone should feel the most comfortable,” PC Matt Hankin said, “but when a burglar strikes, it no longer seems safe.”

“With Christmas approaching in a couple of days, this is a shocking crime that has left the victim without sentimental belongings.

“I would encourage anyone who saw something that didn’t seem quite right, or who may have caught CCTV or dashcam film in the area to contact us.”

“Please make sure your stuff is secure, and if you notice anything unusual, call the cops.”

Anyone with information is requested to call Cheshire Police on 101 and quote IML 1160281, or submit a report on the Cheshire Police website.

Information can also be anonymously reported to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or through the Crimestoppers website.