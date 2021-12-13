When an eight-year-old girl opens the doors of a £10 Cadbury advent calendar, she is dissatisfied.

Cadbury has been chastised by a bemused mother for “disappointing youngsters” with their 3D advent calendars.

At the end of last month, Anna Devlin took her ecstatic eight-year-old daughter Kitty to purchase a chocolate calendar, and she joyfully chose a £9.99 Cadbury 3D box.

When her daughter opened the first window on December 1 to find chocolates “barely the size of her toe,” she was less than impressed.

Anna, 46, took a photo of her daughter’s foot next to the delicious treat, jokingly recreating the legendary 1980s ‘finger of Fudge’ TV commercial.

Kitty had hoped for “some excellent chocolate,” but the calendar was filled with small variety-size chunks of Cadbury classics, and she’d gotten the same chocolate three days in a row, according to Anna.

The art instructor is now pleading with Cadbury to reconsider its calendar and use larger chocolates in the future, claiming that youngsters have already “had a s**t few years with covid” and do not need any more disappointment.

Cadbury said the chocolate mix in its advent calendars is reviewed on a monthly basis to ensure customers get a “assortment of their favorites,” but “some minor variances in the mix owing to production processes” can occur.

“We’d gone to look for an advent calendar,” Anna, from Winchester, Hampshire, explained. She enjoys Freddos, and it is meant to contain Freddos – but not yet.

“I’m guessing it’s just a frog leg or something.”

“I believe she assumed they [the chocolates]would be full size because the calendar is so large.” She was amused at the size of the Fudge, which was the catalyst for the whole thing.” “The painting is a dig at Cadbury,” Anna explained. It’s not a finger of Fudge; it’s barely a toe of Fudge, and that of an eight-year-old.

“My daughter’s advent calendar is a huge part of her Christmas, and it looks big.”

“Children are naturally greedy, and that’s exactly what she wanted.” Every day, she believed she’d get some decent chocolate, but it’s s**t.

“They cost a tenner and appear significant in the shops.” For that money, I could have purchased two or three tubs of Celebrations and she could have gorged herself on chocolate.

