When an apartment manager investigates a water leak, she discovers a woman holding her mother’s decomposed body.

The body of a 68-year-old lady was discovered wrapped in a rubbish bag inside a Queens apartment she lived with her daughter. While investigating a leak, a building supervisor found the startling discovery.

Police were summoned to an apartment complex near 102nd Street and 34th Avenue in North Corona on Wednesday after the superintendent discovered Cynthia Jones’ body decomposing in the center of the living room.

According to WNBC, the superintendent discovered the horrific find at the fourth-floor flat about 6:38 p.m. after a neighbor two stories down complained about water seeping from her ceiling.

“I tried to go upstairs to investigate the leak, but she refused to open the door. According to the site, he stated, “I tried a couple of times.”

When he couldn’t get into the flat, he summoned the fire brigade, who had to break down the door.

The victim’s 45-year-old daughter was discovered living in the flat with her mother’s deteriorating remains. When the firefighters burst into the house, she was taking a shower. According to the publication, the superintendent added, “We could hear someone upstairs taking a shower.” The daughter was found dazed, according to the authorities.

It’s unknown if Jones died naturally or as a result of foul play. The supervisor, on the other hand, claimed that the daughter was known throughout the building to be suffering from mental disorders. She is currently thought to be unrelated to her mother’s death.

The 68-year-old woman died months ago, around July Fourth, according to a family member who arrived at the scene after being told.

The daughter was admitted to a nearby hospital for psychological evaluation. An autopsy will be performed by the city’s medical examiner to identify the cause of the mother’s death.

The Jones family had been one of the building’s longest inhabitants, according to a neighbor, and the victim had raised two daughters there. After getting married, one of the daughters moved to North Carolina, while the other stayed with her mother.

According to the site, a neighbor claimed of the mother, “If you saw her in the corridors she would say hello and keep going.” “My heart breaks for them because it might have been me,” I said. I could have died of a heart attack on my own. Her plight breaks my heart.”