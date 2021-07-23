When a woman won the lotto, she knew exactly what she wanted to buy immediately.

A woman from the Wirral won a large lottery prize and knew exactly what she wanted to buy first.

Miss C is the lucky winner, who chooses to stay anonymous after winning £293,696.20 from the National Lottery.

She won the EuroMillions draw on Friday, July 2, by matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star number, and the first thing she bought with her windfall was a Mulberry handbag, which typically costs between £700 and £1,500.

READ MORE: Mother accused of abandoning toddler in Asda parking lot

And she’s already planning her next major purchase.

Miss C plans to use some of the money she won after playing the National Lottery app’s Lucky Dip to purchase a good semi-detached house.

“What fantastic news for Miss C, who can look forward to buying a new house with her windfall,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said. We’re hoping the new Mulberry purse takes center stage!

“In accordance with government instructions, we encourage everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail.

“When you play online through the website or app, your ticket is reviewed, and you will receive an email notification if you win a prize.

“You can also verify if you’re a winner by scanning your retail tickets on the National Lottery app.”

She is now one of the almost eight million players who win on The National Lottery’s various games each week.

Interactive winners have the option of releasing their name, remaining anonymous, or releasing some details through partial publicity, as this winner did.

You won’t have to bother about buying a ticket or double-checking numbers if you set up an online National Lottery Direct Debit.

Players can purchase tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games, including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life, and Thunderball, at national-lottery.co.uk. They can also play a variety of online Instant Win Games after registering and creating an account.

Players generate an average of £36 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects by playing any National Lottery game.

This money is used to help support anything from the to the. “The summary has come to an end.”