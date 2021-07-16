When a woman with “sparkles in her eyes” is given a diagnosis, she becomes numb.

After her diagnosis and the death of her mother to the same condition, a Merseyside grandmother has said her family has been through “so much grief.”

Mum-of-two Diane Hughes, 48, from St Helens, claimed she started suffering “terrible headaches” and “pressure in her head” when she stood up, but assumed it was just awful migraines at first.

She stated her “eyes glazed over” and her vision “went blind with a sheet of white” one afternoon, prompting her mother to contact an ambulance.

Diane, a carer, was told after a scan that she had a 5.5cm brain tumor and would need an emergency brain craniotomy to remove the “monster.”

But, in a tragic twist of fate, Diane, from Sutton, said her mother, Sarah, was also handed a devastating prognosis when she was getting treatment.

“I was having headaches, and they were becoming worse and worse,” Diane told the ECHO. Then I began to experience other symptoms, such as sparkles in my eyes and pressure in my head when I stood up.

“I was sitting in the living room one day when my vision began to blur. With a white sheet over my eyes, I went blind. I called my mother before they fully glazed over since I was getting a little worried.

“When my mother realized something was awry, she called an ambulance. My family was stunned and speechless when we learned about the tumor. That wasn’t what I was anticipating; I was expecting them to say you’re suffering from a migraine.

“When I was diagnosed three years ago, my mother was diagnosed with cancer around six months later.

“By the time they discovered hers, cancer had gone across both lungs. Hers was terminal 2, so we were both diagnosed with cancer at the same time.

“My mother chose to fight hers. Doctors told my mother she only had six months to live, and she wanted to fight it with chemotherapy, but they advised against it because she had a stroke 15 years earlier, which left a blockage in her neck.

“The chemo cleared the obstruction, but it resulted in a severe stroke a week later. The summary comes to a close.