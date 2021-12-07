When a woman wakes up, she discovers her dog lying on its side, vomiting blood.

After waking up to discover her dog throwing up blood and lying on his side, a woman expressed her concern.

Dani Danks hurried her three-year-old French Bulldog Bruno to the doctor after noticing that his “whole body” had stiffened before he collapsed.

Bruno had taken a toy dinosaur from her other dog, Thor, two, the day before, which had slid under the sofa and been missed when cleaning her daughter’s toys away, according to the 27-year-old.

Dani stated she tried all she could to get the Stegosaurus out of Bruno’s mouth, but even goodies didn’t work, and he swallowed it whole.

Despite acting “perfectly normal” at first, the dog began to show signs of illness the next morning.

Dani, from Birmingham’s Solihull, said: “Our other French Bulldog had picked up the dinosaur, but Bruno doesn’t like him having anything he doesn’t have, so he stole it away from him.

“We tried to entice it out of his mouth by putting sweets in front of him in the hopes that he’d drop it, but he wasn’t having it. He wasn’t chewing it; instead, he simply held it in his mouth.

“He gulped it full in the panic of thinking we were about to get it.

“The vet was able to keep him calm long enough to x-ray him, and the dinosaur was visible on the x-ray.

“I was taken aback. I knew there was a dinosaur in there, but I didn’t realize the x-ray would reveal legs and a tail.

“It was a bit of a hilarious time in the panic because everyone was so surprised that he swallowed it owing to its size.

“Nobody could say anything because they’d never seen an entire dinosaur inside a dog before. As a result of it, he’s become quite well-known among veterinarians.” When their two-year-old daughter Ember is playing, the mother and her husband Chad Danks, 30, said they keep the dogs in a separate room and keep the toys out of reach after cleaning them away.

However, one dinosaur figure had dropped beneath the sofa and gone unnoticed until Thor rescued it.