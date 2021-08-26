When a woman sees a 6-year-old child in the street, she does “what any reasonable person would do.”

A woman who saw a young girl alone on a Wirral street said she simply did “what any other person would have done.”

Tina Milns, a Wallasey resident, was strolling along Liscard’s Manor Road when she spotted the six-year-old and hailed down a passing police car.

The girl’s mother said her daughter had strayed off from a vacation club at Liscard Primary School, which is managed by a private operator not affiliated with the school.

Her mother posted on a Facebook page called Wallasey Gossip on Tuesday morning, after she had been recovered, saying she was hunting for Tina, the woman who had delivered her child to safety.

Tina told The Washington Newsday, “I basically did what any normal person would do.”

“When I walked out my door, she was just standing there, strolling slowly and looking around.

“She turned to me and asked, ‘Could you possibly assist me in finding my mother?’

“Of course I can,” I answered, and she simply grasped my hand.

“I couldn’t see anyone, so I asked her a few questions, and she did her best to assist.

“A police van drove by, so I honked at it.

“I’m just pleased I found her because it’s your worst nightmare, and if I hadn’t, you’d have no idea where she’d gone or anything.

“I told the mother she didn’t have to thank me; it’s just what anyone would do.

“It’s also my birthday, so knowing she’s safe is definitely the finest present I could get.”

“Two officers on patrol found a little girl on Manor Road this morning,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“She has been restored to the holiday club and is in good health.”

The Washington Newsday attempted to contact the supplier for comment on many occasions.